CheilWorldwide 23,650 0

HANATOUR SERVICE 50,700 DN 1,300

COSMAX 45,750 DN 850

KIWOOM 72,200 DN 6,500

KT 35,350 UP 100

DSME 18,750 UP 500

HDSINFRA 4,785 UP 5

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,150 DN 150

KIA CORP. 68,400 DN 600

SK hynix 90,200 DN 2,700

Youngpoong 619,000 DN 10,000

DongwonInd 234,000 DN 2,500

Hyosung 73,600 0

LOTTE 34,200 DN 1,100

GCH Corp 16,050 DN 350

LotteChilsung 133,500 DN 4,000

HyundaiMtr 168,500 UP 500

AmoreG 25,350 UP 300

DB INSURANCE 58,900 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,660 UP 170

POSCO Holdings 252,000 DN 3,000

NHIS 8,870 DN 210

SamsungElec 55,500 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 589,000 DN 17,000

KPIC 122,500 UP 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,230 DN 100

SKC 97,500 DN 2,500

GS E&C 22,950 DN 150

LS 63,800 UP 1,600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 DN3000

SamsungElecMech 116,500 DN 500

GS Retail 24,050 DN 200

Ottogi 439,500 DN 4,000

MERITZ SECU 3,520 DN 130

HtlShilla 73,500 0

Hanmi Science 30,300 DN 500

GC Corp 124,000 UP 2,500

ORION Holdings 14,200 DN 150

KCC 241,000 DN 5,500

SKBP 55,000 DN 500

(MORE)