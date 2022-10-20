KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CheilWorldwide 23,650 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,700 DN 1,300
COSMAX 45,750 DN 850
KIWOOM 72,200 DN 6,500
KT 35,350 UP 100
DSME 18,750 UP 500
HDSINFRA 4,785 UP 5
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,150 DN 150
KIA CORP. 68,400 DN 600
SK hynix 90,200 DN 2,700
Youngpoong 619,000 DN 10,000
DongwonInd 234,000 DN 2,500
Hyosung 73,600 0
LOTTE 34,200 DN 1,100
GCH Corp 16,050 DN 350
LotteChilsung 133,500 DN 4,000
HyundaiMtr 168,500 UP 500
AmoreG 25,350 UP 300
DB INSURANCE 58,900 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,660 UP 170
POSCO Holdings 252,000 DN 3,000
NHIS 8,870 DN 210
SamsungElec 55,500 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 589,000 DN 17,000
KPIC 122,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,230 DN 100
SKC 97,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 22,950 DN 150
LS 63,800 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 DN3000
SamsungElecMech 116,500 DN 500
GS Retail 24,050 DN 200
Ottogi 439,500 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 3,520 DN 130
HtlShilla 73,500 0
Hanmi Science 30,300 DN 500
GC Corp 124,000 UP 2,500
ORION Holdings 14,200 DN 150
KCC 241,000 DN 5,500
SKBP 55,000 DN 500
