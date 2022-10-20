KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Daewoong 19,700 DN 200
CSWIND 63,600 DN 100
Hanwha 24,250 DN 650
CJ 73,400 UP 1,700
HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 UP 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,300 0
LX INT 43,850 UP 800
TaihanElecWire 1,445 DN 10
DongkukStlMill 11,750 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 33,300 UP 200
Daesang 21,000 DN 250
DB HiTek 39,750 DN 600
SKNetworks 3,795 DN 80
SSANGYONGCNE 5,680 DN 10
KAL 22,750 DN 450
LG Corp. 78,800 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 191,000 UP 1,500
Boryung 10,100 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,700 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,100 UP 350
Shinsegae 226,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 289,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 38,000 DN 2,200
TaekwangInd 705,000 DN 11,000
KSOE 72,900 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,600 DN 2,400
MS IND 16,450 DN 950
OCI 103,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 48,600 DN 600
KorZinc 613,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,210 UP 70
HyundaiMipoDock 96,900 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 30,000 UP 100
S-Oil 87,000 UP 2,100
LG Innotek 277,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 151,500 DN 8,500
HMM 19,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 60,100 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 139,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 206,000 DN 1,500
