KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 October 20, 2022

HANWHA AEROSPACE 60,100 UP 700
S-1 59,900 UP 2,200
ZINUS 31,900 DN 250
Hanchem 173,500 DN 7,000
DWS 44,800 UP 700
KEPCO 16,750 DN 300
SamsungSecu 30,600 DN 1,300
KG DONGBU STL 8,030 DN 80
SKTelecom 49,550 UP 450
HyundaiElev 23,650 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 120,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,200 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,060 DN 45
ShinpoongPharm 20,000 DN 800
Handsome 25,300 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 58,800 DN 1,000
Asiana Airlines 11,550 DN 200
COWAY 54,700 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,800 UP 1,800
IBK 10,350 0
DWEC 4,230 UP 15
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,250 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 403,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 32,900 UP 1,600
LG H&H 564,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 569,000 DN 24,000
KEPCO E&C 54,500 UP 4,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,600 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,000 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 81,200 UP 600
Celltrion 171,500 0
TKG Huchems 20,950 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,900 UP 500
KIH 47,850 DN 3,250
GS 47,400 UP 550
LIG Nex1 87,800 DN 500
Fila Holdings 32,850 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,150 DN 350
(MORE)

