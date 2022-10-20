KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 2,095 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 98,400 UP 300
FOOSUNG 12,050 DN 300
SK Innovation 155,000 DN 8,500
POONGSAN 27,200 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 46,500 DN 1,400
Hansae 14,850 DN 350
Youngone Corp 45,200 UP 50
GKL 15,050 DN 50
KOLON IND 43,600 DN 1,100
HanmiPharm 240,000 DN 500
SD Biosensor 28,850 UP 700
Meritz Financial 22,850 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 6,400 DN 30
emart 85,000 DN 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 33,950 UP 350
PIAM 34,350 UP 400
HANJINKAL 36,800 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 77,100 DN 600
DoubleUGames 47,700 DN 550
HL MANDO 44,500 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 835,000 DN 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 30,900 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,200 DN 450
Netmarble 44,600 DN 1,350
KRAFTON 176,000 DN 7,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,400 DN 400
ORION 99,800 UP 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,200 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,950 0
BGF Retail 176,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 90,600 UP 400
HDC-OP 10,400 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 284,000 DN 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 322,500 DN 3,500
HANILCMT 11,000 DN 100
SKBS 72,700 DN 2,200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 0
KakaoBank 16,850 DN 550
