KRX, Naver join hands to invigorate listed firms' English disclosure

All News 16:32 October 20, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bourse operator said Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with internet portal giant Naver Corp. to invigorate the English public disclosures by listed firms here.

The Korea Exchange (KRX) said artificial intelligence technology and Naver's translation service "Papago," will be utilized in providing English disclosure by listed firms.

The KRX said the listed firms have had difficulties in filing English public disclosures with speed and accuracy despite the high portion of foreign ownership of local stocks.

Under the MOU, the bourse operator also plans to provide Naver with the listed firms' public disclosure data from the past.

Lim Jae-joon (3rd from L), director of KOSPI market committee at the Korea Exchange (KRX), and Shin Jung-hwi (4th from L), Papago leader of Naver Corp., pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding to jointly invigorate the English public disclosures by listed firms here. The photo was provided by Naver. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#english disclosure #Papago #KRX #Naver
