S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 20, 2022
All News 16:48 October 20, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.674 3.649 +2.5
2-year TB 4.324 4.316 +0.8
3-year TB 4.350 4.331 +1.9
10-year TB 4.439 4.396 +4.3
2-year MSB 4.355 4.343 +1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 5.588 5.533 +5.5
91-day CD 3.850 3.810 +4.0
