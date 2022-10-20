Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Seoul Mayor Oh to go on 11-day trip to key European cities
SEOUL -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will go on an 11-day trip to Europe this week that will bring him to major city development sites in key European cities and a global meeting of Olympic host cities, officials said Thursday.
Starting Friday, Oh will visit Paris and then Lausanne and Basel of Switzerland, as well as Spain's Madrid and Seville, and the Netherlands' Amsterdam and Rotterdam, according to the officials.
-----------------
S. Korea urges N. Korea to honor 2018 accord on reducing military tensions
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Thursday called on North Korea to honor a 2018 inter-Korean agreement on reducing military tensions as Pyongyang's latest artillery firing constitutes a violation of the accord.
Since last week, North Korea has launched hundreds of artillery shots into maritime buffer zones set under the 2018 inter-Korean agreement in its "powerful military countermeasure" against military drills under way in the South.
-----------------
Number of households in Seoul set to decline from 2030: Statistics Korea
SEOUL -- The number of households in the capital city of Seoul is expected to gradually decrease starting in 2030, data showed Thursday, as more people move to other areas in search of affordable housing.
According to the estimate by Statistics Korea, the number of households in Seoul, which came to 3.95 million in 2020, is expected to grow through 2029 and reach a peak of 4.12 million.
-----------------
Defense ministry to install facial recognition CCTV cameras near presidential office
SEOUL -- The defense ministry has been working on a plan to install CCTV cameras with facial recognition and tracking capabilities near the presidential office, as it seeks to step up security measures to protect the office, a lawmaker said Thursday.
President Yoon Suk-yeol relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan in May in line with his election pledge.
-----------------
Trio of S. Koreans added to MLB team for exhibition games on home soil
SEOUL -- Three South Korean players have been added to the major league team for fall exhibition games to be played on their home soil.
Major League Baseball (MLB) on Thursday announced seven new players to their squad ahead of the "MLB World Tour: Korea Series," with games set for Nov. 11 and 12 in the southeastern city of Busan and for Nov. 14 and 15 in Seoul.
-----------------
Court grants 1st refugee status over sexual orientation-based persecution
SEOUL -- An appellate court has granted refugee status to a transgender Malaysian national, recognizing persecution based on sexual orientation as a basis for asylum for the first time, sources said Thursday.
The Seoul High Court has recently delivered the ruling in a suit the Malaysian filed against the Seoul office of the Korea Immigration Service to reverse its decision not to give refugee status to her, according to the legal sources.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Top U.S. envoy notes 'full commitment' to economic ties with S. Korea amid IRA concerns
SEOUL -- The United States remains "fully committed" to enhancing the economic partnership with South Korea and open to talks as close allies, the top U.S. envoy to Seoul said Thursday, amid mounting concerns over the new U.S. law on electric vehicles (EVs) that Korea has called discriminatory.
The South Korean government and industries have raised serious concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which calls for giving tax credits to EV buyers only if the cars were assembled in North America.
-----------------
S. Korea considering co-sponsoring U.N. resolution on N.K. human rights: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is "positively" considering co-sponsoring a U.N. resolution condemning North Korea's grave human rights conditions after refraining from doing so for years under the preceding liberal administration, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Thursday.
"Our government is proactively participating in consultations on the North Korean human rights resolution being deliberated at the U.N.," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said during a press briefing.
-----------------
S. Korea's Army seeks advanced interception system against new N.K. missiles
SEOUL -- South Korea's Army said Thursday it is pushing to acquire an advanced interception system to defend against evolving missile and artillery threats from North Korea.
It unveiled the plan for the acquisition of the low altitude missile defense-II (LAMD-II) system that is intended to shoot down North Korea's new ballistic missiles, such as the KN-23 and the KN-24, and its super-large artillery rockets in a report for an annual parliamentary audit.
