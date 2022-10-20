Go to Contents Go to Navigation

JW Pharmaceutical to raise 4.4 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:15 October 20, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- JW Pharmaceutical on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 4.4 billion won(US$3.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 142,920 preferred shares at a price of 30,871 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#JW PHARMACEUTICAL
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!