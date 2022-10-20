Bakery giant SPC's affiliate raided over death of bread factory worker
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The labor ministry and police on Thursday raided a bakery affiliate of food and beverage giant SPC Group over the death of a young bread factory worker last week, sources said.
The ministry and police sent investigators to the office in charge of the affiliate SPL's bread factory in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, to confiscate related materials, according to the sources.
A 23-year-old worker at a factory affiliated with SPC Group died Saturday after getting caught in a mixer at the plant in the city. A regional office of the labor ministry suspects the factory's lax safety measures were responsible for the death.
On Thursday, President Yoon Suk-yeol lamented the death and ordered officials to determine the exact circumstances and whether there were any "structural problems" involved.
