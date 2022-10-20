Mayor Oh promotes Seoul as global sports city at dinner with IOC chief Bach
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon promoted Seoul's push to become a global sports city during his dinner with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and other international sports leaders Thursday.
The dinner took place on the second day of the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Seoul, South Korea's capital.
At the dinner, Oh promoted Seoul's plan to become a city for international sports and art events, saying Seoul is able to become a global city after hosting the 1988 Summer Olympics.
Seoul is now aiming to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, according to city government officials.
