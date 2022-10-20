Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon holds phone talks with Egyptian president

All News 20:40 October 20, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke by phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday and discussed promoting bilateral cooperation, Yoon's office said.

Yoon asked for Egypt's support for South Korean companies' activity in the country, saying cooperation between the two countries is expanding to various areas, including nuclear power plants and the arms industry.

In response, El-Sisi said he welcomes Korean companies equipped with cutting-edge technology in energy, electric vehicles and shipbuilding coming to Egypt, according to Yoon's office.

Yoon also said Seoul will help Egypt successfully host the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties set to take place in Sharm El-Sheikh next month, adding the country's climate ambassador, Na Kyung-won, will attend the conference as a presidential envoy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi over the phone at the presidential office in central Seoul on Oct. 20, 2022, in this photo provided by Yoon's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

