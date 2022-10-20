Wiz rally past Heroes to stave off elimination in KBO postseason

Kang Baek-ho hit his first career postseason home run and scored twice for the defending Korean Series champions, while veteran Hwang Jae-gyun broke out of a slump with a two-run double at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, some 35 kilometers south of Seoul. The teams are now tied at two games apiece, with the deciding fifth game scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Heroes' home, Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

