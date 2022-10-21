Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:04 October 21, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Politics halt at edge of prosecutors' knife (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution questions illegal fund for presidential election; Lee's side defends, saying it had enough donations (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee's confidant Kim Yong returned 100 mln won to Yu Dong-kyu after media reports on Daejang-dong (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors poke at '800 mln-won Daejang-dong,' aim at Lee Jae-myung (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee says he did not spend a penny; ruling party accuses opposition of defending corruption (Segye Times)
-- Korea Military Academy no longer makes course on Korean War mandatory (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Kim Yong received kickbacks worth hundreds of millions of won during Wirye project' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Parliamentary audits crippled by hawkish prosecution (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Kim Yong received 100 mln won in 2014 from Daejang-dong project' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Confusion in bond market grew as gov't sat idle about distortions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Commercial paper market under panic; financing tightens (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon aide questioned over fishermen repatriation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Parliamentary audit falls into chaos as main opposition denounces probe (Korea Herald)
-- DP says corruption probe is pure payback (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!