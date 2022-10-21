(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 21)

The problem with Japan is that its government has continued to make the yen weak against the dollar to help maintain the price competitiveness of the country's products in global markets. So Japan has kept its benchmark interest rate at near zero for too long. It has made no efforts to keep up with the U.S. Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes. It appears to be too late for the Japanese central bank to move toward monetary tightening. Japan's national debt is equivalent to 250 percent of GDP, which makes it more difficult to raise interest rates. Its trade deficit has continued to snowball due to the higher global prices of energy and raw materials.