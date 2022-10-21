Top commanders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow close security ties to counter N. Korean threats

"This session featured discussions on regional security challenges, to include the DPRK's recent missile activities and nuclear program developments, which destabilize the region," it read. "The leaders discussed continued efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Gen. Milley reaffirmed the ironclad commitment of the U.S. to defend Japan and the Republic of Korea." DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.