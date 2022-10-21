Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 21, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/09 Sunny 20
Incheon 18/10 Sunny 20
Suwon 20/07 Sunny 20
Cheongju 19/07 Sunny 20
Daejeon 19/06 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 18/06 Sunny 20
Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 20
Jeonju 20/08 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 21/09 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 30
Daegu 21/07 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/13 Cloudy 30

