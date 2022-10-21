Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 21, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/09 Sunny 20

Incheon 18/10 Sunny 20

Suwon 20/07 Sunny 20

Cheongju 19/07 Sunny 20

Daejeon 19/06 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 18/06 Sunny 20

Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 20

Jeonju 20/08 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 21/09 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 30

Daegu 21/07 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/13 Cloudy 30

(END)

