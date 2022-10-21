Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports down 5.5 pct in first 20 days of October

All News 09:07 October 21, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports slipped 5.5 percent from the previous year in the first 20 days of October, data showed Friday, hinting that monthly outbound shipments could decrease on-year for the first time in two years.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.4 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $34.29 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports, on the other hand, moved up 1.9 percent on-year to $37.35 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.95 billion.

Outbound shipments of chips moved down 12.8 percent, while those of automobiles moved up 32.1 percent over the period, the data showed.

The country's exports rose 2.8 percent on-year in September, but South Korea suffered a trade deficit for the sixth consecutive month on high global energy prices.

Containers of exports and imports are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan on Oct. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

