Seoul shares off to slow start on weak exports
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Friday as weak export data fanned concerns about an economic slowdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had slipped 0.85 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,217.24 points as of 9:15 a.m.
South Korea's exports in the first 20 days of October contracted 5.5 percent from the previous year, indicating that monthly outbound shipments could decrease on-year for the first time in two years.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.18 percent, and chip giant SK hynix added 0.44 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.89 percent, and steelmaker POSCO Holdings declined 2.18 percent.
Major chemical firm LG Chem grew 1.41 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solutions slid 0.1 percent.
The Korean won was changing hands at 1,433.1 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
Netflix series 'Glitch' inspired by UFO experience of writer's wife
-
World No. 1 Ko not seeking excuses after disastrous start to LPGA event at home
-
S. Korea's Army seeks advanced interception system against new N.K. missiles
-
JCS chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. discuss possible response to N. Korean provocation