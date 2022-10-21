SK C&C's data center raided over massive server outage
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Police on Friday raided regional offices of SK C&C, the host of the data center for Kakao Corp., in an investigation into a data center fire last week that caused massive service disruption to Kakao's mobile services, officials said.
The Gyeonggi Bundang Police Station sent investigators to two SK C&C offices in the Pangyo district, including the data center, to confiscate documents related to the fire.
On Saturday, a fire at the SK C&C data center in the district cut off services of Kakao's popular mobile messenger Kakao Talk and other mobile platforms, causing the worst server outage ever for the messenger and the company's internet portal Daum.
Naver Corp., which also had its servers in the affected data center, also suffered a partial service outage.
Police plan to promptly investigate the cause of the fire via a search and interrogation of company officials.
