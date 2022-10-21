Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
U.S. remains committed to denuclearization of 'entire' Korean Peninsula: Pentagon spokesman
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains committed to the denuclearization of the "entire" Korean Peninsula, a defense department spokesperson said Thursday, indicating that the U.S. is not considering deploying nuclear weapons to South Korea.
Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder also reiterated that the U.S. extended deterrence provided to South Korea would be sufficient to defend the Asian ally and deter any potential aggression from North Korea.
-----------------
Arrest warrant sought for close aide of opposition leader on illegal political funds charges
SEOUL -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant Friday for a close confidant of Lee Jae-myung, the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), on charges of taking illegal political funds from real estate developers, officials said.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office filed for the warrant for Kim Yong, deputy head of the DP-affiliated Institute for Democracy think tank, on suspicion of receiving a total of 847 million won (US$593,552) from property developers in the city of Seongnam in violation of the political fund law.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Opposition leader proposes special counsel probe into Seongnam development scandal
SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung called Friday for an independent counsel investigation into a corruption scandal that led to an arrest warrant request for one of his closest aides, claiming his innocence as a prosecution probe closes in on him.
Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party made the remark after prosecutors sought the warrant for Kim Yong, a longtime confidant of Lee, for allegedly receiving 847 million won (US$593,552) in illegal political funds from real estate developers involved in a corruption-laden project in the city of Seongnam.
-----------------
SK C&C's data center raided over massive server outage
SEONGNAM, South Korea -- Police on Friday raided regional offices of SK C&C, the host of the data center for Kakao Corp., in an investigation into a data center fire last week that caused massive service disruption to Kakao's mobile services, officials said.
The Gyeonggi Bundang Police Station sent investigators to two SK C&C offices in the Pangyo district, including the data center, to confiscate documents related to the fire.
-----------------
FTC vows to tighten grip on platform operators after Kakao service disruption
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Friday it plans to come up with measures to build grounds for fair competition in the online platform market amid growing criticism that the government has failed to properly monitor Kakao Corp.'s dominant position in the market.
The move came after nearly all services by Kakao -- a tech giant with a vast business portfolio ranging from mobile messenger KakaoTalk to online banking and ride-hailing services -- suffered a massive disruption from Saturday to earlier this week due to a fire at its data center near Seoul.
-----------------
Padres' shortstop Kim Ha-seong named finalist for NL Gold Glove Award
SEOUL -- The San Diego Padres' South Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong has named a finalist for the National League (NL) Gold Glove Award.
Major League Baseball (MLB) announced finalists for the top fielding award at each position on Thursday (U.S. local time). Kim is up against Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves and Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins.
-----------------
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
SEOUL -- The exclusive performance video of BLACKPINK member Lisa's individual song "Money" has exceeded 700 million views on YouTube, her management agency said Friday.
The video surpassed the tally at 6:05 p.m. the previous day, according to YG Entertainment.
-----------------
Seoul shares down late Fri. morning on weak data
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Friday morning as weak export data fanned concerns about an economic slowdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had slipped 6.62 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,211.47 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) Exports down 5.5 pct in first 20 days of October
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports slipped 5.5 percent from the previous year in the first 20 days of October, data showed Friday, hinting that monthly outbound shipments could decrease on-year for the first time in two years.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.4 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $34.29 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
Top commanders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow close security ties to counter N. Korean threats
-
S. Korean amateur golfer takes advice from world No. 1 to heart
-
World No. 1 Ko not seeking excuses after disastrous start to LPGA event at home
-
S. Korea's Army seeks advanced interception system against new N.K. missiles