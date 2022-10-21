(LEAD) One worker dies, 4 others injured after fall at construction site
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- One worker died and four other workers sustained injuries after a fall at a warehouse construction site in Anseong, south of Seoul, Friday, police and rescue officials said.
The accident occurred at the construction site of a low-temperature warehouse in Anseong's Wongok district, about 80 km south of the capital, shortly after 1 p.m.
The five workers fell 5 to 6 meters to the third floor of the building while pouring cement on the fourth floor, due to the collapse of the formwork, the officials said.
The injured workers were transported to nearby hospitals, with three of them in a state of cardiac arrest.
Of the three, one known only as a man in his 40s died, while two others -- a male foreign worker in his 60s and a woman in her 30s -- were recovering, the officials said.
It is not yet known why the formwork collapsed, as police began an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.
The new warehouse construction was ordered by KY Logis, a Seoul-based logistics company, and was being carried out by a contractor named SGC eTEC E&C.
The warehouse would have a total floor area of about 27,000 square meters with one basement floor and five above-ground floors. The construction began in August last year for completion in February next year.
The Serious Accidents Punishment Act is expected to be applied to the falling accident, as the contractor has more than 200 full-time workers.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
