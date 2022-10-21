KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Meritz Insurance 30,250 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,700 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 36,350 DN 200
HITEJINRO 24,450 DN 500
Yuhan 55,500 DN 900
SLCORP 28,950 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 82,300 DN 2,700
DOOSAN 79,500 DN 2,700
DL 57,800 DN 1,000
DongwonInd 234,000 0
DB INSURANCE 57,800 DN 1,100
LS 63,900 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106000 DN2500
GC Corp 120,000 DN 4,000
GS E&C 21,700 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 627,000 UP 38,000
KPIC 123,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,100 DN 130
SKC 97,600 UP 100
GS Retail 23,650 DN 400
Ottogi 435,000 DN 4,500
SamsungElec 55,900 UP 400
NHIS 8,820 DN 50
ORION Holdings 14,150 DN 50
Daewoong 20,050 UP 350
SKNetworks 3,830 UP 35
KCC 233,000 DN 8,000
SKBP 55,300 UP 300
AmoreG 25,350 0
HyundaiMtr 167,000 DN 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,350 UP 200
SK hynix 90,500 UP 300
Youngpoong 607,000 DN 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,150 DN 2,300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,050 UP 750
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,250 DN 150
Kogas 33,350 DN 1,100
KIA CORP. 67,900 DN 500
TaekwangInd 710,000 UP 5,000
