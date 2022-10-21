KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 5,620 DN 60
KAL 21,700 DN 1,050
LG Corp. 77,800 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 187,000 DN 4,000
Boryung 10,100 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,800 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,850 DN 1,250
Shinsegae 228,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 294,500 UP 5,500
SGBC 36,700 DN 1,300
Hyosung 73,200 DN 400
LOTTE 32,100 DN 2,100
GCH Corp 16,100 UP 50
LotteChilsung 131,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,470 DN 190
POSCO Holdings 249,000 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 3,490 DN 30
HtlShilla 72,500 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 31,000 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 117,000 UP 500
Hanssem 39,900 UP 500
F&F 136,000 DN 4,000
KSOE 71,500 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,450 DN 150
MS IND 16,200 DN 250
OCI 100,500 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 49,050 UP 450
KorZinc 587,000 DN 26,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,080 DN 130
HyundaiMipoDock 93,400 DN 3,500
IS DONGSEO 30,150 UP 150
S-Oil 85,700 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 277,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 144,000 DN 7,500
HMM 19,000 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 61,300 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 134,500 DN 4,500
Mobis 204,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 59,000 DN 1,100
S-1 60,700 UP 800
