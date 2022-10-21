KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ZINUS 31,750 DN 150
Hanchem 174,000 UP 500
DWS 44,650 DN 150
KEPCO 16,750 0
SamsungSecu 30,300 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 7,820 DN 210
SKTelecom 49,600 UP 50
HyundaiElev 23,050 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 120,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,100 DN 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,050 DN 10
Hanon Systems 7,590 DN 50
SK 202,000 DN 5,500
ShinpoongPharm 19,800 DN 200
Handsome 25,100 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,135 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 99,100 UP 700
FOOSUNG 12,100 UP 50
SK Innovation 156,000 UP 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 398,500 DN 5,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,950 DN 300
POONGSAN 27,050 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 46,000 DN 500
Hansae 14,700 DN 150
Youngone Corp 44,400 DN 800
CSWIND 63,200 DN 400
GKL 15,050 0
KOLON IND 42,650 DN 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 58,800 0
Asiana Airlines 11,100 DN 450
COWAY 55,700 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,400 DN 1,400
IBK 10,300 DN 50
DONGSUH 20,200 UP 350
SamsungEng 23,250 DN 950
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,545 DN 145
SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 23,650 0
KT 35,750 UP 400
(MORE)
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
Top commanders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow close security ties to counter N. Korean threats
S. Korean amateur golfer takes advice from world No. 1 to heart
World No. 1 Ko not seeking excuses after disastrous start to LPGA event at home
S. Korea's Army seeks advanced interception system against new N.K. missiles