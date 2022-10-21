KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 33,950 0
PIAM 34,000 DN 350
HANJINKAL 37,000 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 77,500 UP 400
DoubleUGames 47,550 DN 150
HL MANDO 44,900 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 847,000 UP 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 30,250 DN 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,000 DN 200
Netmarble 45,100 UP 500
KRAFTON 179,000 UP 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,500 DN 900
ORION 99,600 DN 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,800 DN 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,900 DN 50
BGF Retail 183,000 UP 7,000
SKCHEM 87,500 DN 3,100
HDC-OP 10,100 DN 300
HYOSUNG TNC 283,500 DN 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 319,000 DN 3,500
HANILCMT 11,100 UP 100
SKBS 71,800 DN 900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 250
KakaoBank 16,750 DN 100
HYBE 112,500 DN 500
SK ie technology 50,600 UP 200
LG Energy Solution 499,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 34,550 DN 1,550
kakaopay 35,200 UP 100
K Car 11,650 DN 1,250
SKSQUARE 37,950 DN 250
Hanwha 24,400 UP 150
DB HiTek 40,200 UP 450
CJ 72,600 DN 800
LX INT 41,500 DN 2,350
DongkukStlMill 11,350 DN 400
TaihanElecWire 1,420 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 33,150 DN 150
Daesang 20,750 DN 250
(END)
-
