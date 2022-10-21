Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:10 October 21, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Oct. 17 -- S. Korea keeping close tabs on N. Korea during Hoguk drills

18 -- Seoul voices regret over N.K.'s removal of S. Korean-built facilities at Mt. Kumgang resort

19 -- N. Korea fires another round of artillery shells into western 'buffer zone': S. Korean military

N. Korea warns S. Korea to stop 'military provocations' in frontline areas

JCS chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. discuss possible response to N. Korean provocation

20 -- S. Korean envoy raises issue of female N.K. defectors' human rights at U.N. meeting

S. Korea considering co-sponsoring U.N. resolution on N.K. human rights: ministry

21 -- Top commanders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow close security ties to counter N. Korean threats
