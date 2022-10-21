S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 21, 2022
All News 16:54 October 21, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.801 3.674 +12.7
2-year TB 4.485 4.324 +16.1
3-year TB 4.495 4.350 +14.5
10-year TB 4.632 4.439 +19.3
2-year MSB 4.465 4.355 +11.0
3-year CB (AA-) 5.736 5.588 +14.8
91-day CD 3.900 3.850 +5.0
(END)
