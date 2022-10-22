Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 22, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/10 Cloudy 40
Incheon 18/12 Cloudy 40
Suwon 20/10 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 21/10 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 21/10 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 18/08 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 22/14 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 21/12 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 22/14 Cloudy 10
Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 20
Daegu 23/13 Cloudy 0
Busan 23/16 Cloudy 0
(END)
