SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung proposes special counsel probe into Daejang-dong development scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee suggests special probe into Daejang-dong scandal, ruling party refuses (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party criticizes Lee Jae-myung's call for Daejang-dong probe as time-stalling (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung wants probe on Daejang-dong, ruling party calls against 'time stalling' (Segye Times)
-- 'Kim Yong promised to move ammunition storage in Anyang if Lee won presidential election' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Lee Jae-myung's election confidant' Kim Yong issued arrest warrant (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Stop this war': 8 months since Russian invasion of Ukraine (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Lee responsible for his order': Yoo Dong-gyu (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Surging heating costs frighten Europe (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Major retail, department stores fly high despite recession woes (Korea Economic Daily)
