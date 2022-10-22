BLACKPINK to headline BST Hyde Park festival next year
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BLACKPINK will headline British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park in London next year, the group's agency and the festival announced Saturday.
The four-member act will play the major British music festival on July 2, 2023, becoming the first Korean artists to perform in the event, YG Entertainment said.
"The unstoppable BLACKPINK are your next headliners for American Express presents BST Hyde Park," the festival's organizer said. The full supporting lineup will be announced later.
In 2019, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the United States.
BST Hyde Park, launched in 2013, is held over two or three weekends once a year. Its headliners included Celine Dion, the Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie, Taylor Swift and Adele. The event reportedly drew 65,000 fans in 2022.
