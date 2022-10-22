(LEAD) Large-scale political rallies held in downtown Seoul
(ATTN: UPDATES with details throughout; RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS photos)
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Tens of thousands of conservative and progressive activists staged large-scale rallies in downtown Seoul on Saturday, chanting opposing slogans about sensitive political issues. There were no reports of clashes or violence.
Right-wing activists, including members of the far-right Liberty Unification Party, held demonstrations in Gwanghwamun against what they call pro-North Korea sympathizers.
Police estimated about 32,000 activists participated in the event.
Progressive activists also held an anti-government protest on nearby streets, with police projecting about 16,000 people joined the rally.
The massive rallies caused severe traffic disruptions surrounding main roads spanning from Gwanghwamun to City Hall in central Seoul.
Both sides expressed contrasting voices about sensitive political issues throughout the rallies.
Conservative activists called for the formal arrest of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung over his alleged involvement in a corruption-laden urban development scandal.
Liberal activists, meanwhile, denounced the prosecution's probe into Lee as "political revenge" and called on President Yoon Suk-yeol to step down.
There have been no reports of violence or clashes between the two sides, but police stayed on alert, as possible scuffles could occur near Samgakji, close to the presidential office in Yongsan.
Progressive activists plan to embark on a 5-kilometer march toward Samgakji at 6:30 p.m. In the same place, about 4,000 members of right-wing civic groups were gathering for a political rally.
Police set up fences and bus walls near the exits of the Samgakji subway station to restrict people's access.
Top officials of the National Police Agency discussed measures Friday to cope with possible violent clash between rival protesters and minimize traffic congestion. The meeting was presided over by Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
