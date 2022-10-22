Padres' Kim Ha-seong picks up RBI in NLCS loss
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The San Diego Padres' South Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong got his second career postseason RBI in a loss.
Batting leadoff, Kim went 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout as the Padres fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday (local time). The Phillies lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.
The series resumes at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia, or 8:45 a.m. Sunday in Seoul.
Kim's lone RBI came via a groundout in the top of the fifth inning. With the Padres down 3-1, Kim bounced one to shortstop to bring home Trent Grisham from third.
Kim had struck out in the first and grounded out to third in the third inning.
In the seventh, with a runner at first with two outs, Kim was robbed of a base hit by second baseman Jean Segura, who made a diving stab on a ball hit to his left.
Kim is the only South Korean player still left in this year's postseason.
