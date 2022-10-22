Military reports 299 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:07 October 22, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 299 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 284,048, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 220 from the Army, 37 from the Air Force, 19 from the Navy, 16 from units under the direct control of the ministry and four from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 1,492 military personnel are under treatment.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
Most Saved
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
Korean American LPGA golfer 'in better place' after overcoming mental health issues
-
Tensions rise ahead of rival political rallies in downtown Seoul
-
(3rd LD) 2 workers die, 3 others injured after fall at construction site
-
(2nd LD) 2 workers die, 3 others injured after fall at construction site