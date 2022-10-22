World No. 2 Thitikul takes one-shot lead into final round at LPGA event in S. Korea

Lee, the overnight leader by two shots at 12-under, made the turn nursing a one-stroke lead at 13-under. But she settled for a par at the 15th, which must have felt like a bogey on the easy par-five that has yielded a few eagles all week. Then Lee had the actual bogey at the 16th to fall two behind Thitikul, before a birdie brought her back within one of the leader. Lee carded a 70 in the third round after five birdies and three bogeys.

