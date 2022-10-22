Suwon Samsung Bluewings drop to K League promotion-relegation playoff
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Suwon Samsung Bluewings, one of the marquee franchises in South Korean football's top division with four titles, are in danger of being relegated to the lower division next year after dropping into a do-or-die playoff.
Despite beating Gimcheon Sangmu FC 3-1 on Saturday, Suwon Samsung finished their K League 1 season in 10th place out of 12 clubs with 44 points.
Starting this season, the 12th-team in the K League 1 will get directly relegated to the K League 2, while the 10th- and 11th-place teams fall into promotion-relegation playoffs against K League 2 contestants.
Seongnam FC had long clinched the worst record in the K League 1, and they finished with 30 points after having a 4-4 draw with Daegu FC on Saturday.
Gimcheon Sangmu settled for 11th at 38 points.
In the playoffs, Gimcheon Sangmu will face Daejeon Hana Citizen FC. Suwon Samsung's opponent will be determined later. Both of the playoffs will be played in two legs, next Wednesday and then next Saturday.
FC Seoul barely avoided falling into the playoffs after defeating Suwon FC 2-0 on Saturday and improving to 46 points.
After 33 matches this season, the 12 K League 1 clubs were divided into two tiers: "Final A" for the top six and "Final B" for the bottom six. The Final B clubs finished their season Saturday, and the top six teams will wrap things up Sunday.
Ulsan Hyundai FC clinched the league title with a victory Tuesday and will host Jeju United with a chance to celebrate their first championship in 17 years with another win.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Tensions rise ahead of rival political rallies in downtown Seoul
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
Korean American LPGA golfer 'in better place' after overcoming mental health issues
-
(3rd LD) 2 workers die, 3 others injured after fall at construction site
-
Figure skating legend Kim Yu-na releases pre-ceremony photos before exchanging vows