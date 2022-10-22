Policymakers to meet to discuss jitters in money market
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho plans to meet with the central bank chief and top financial regulators Sunday to discuss ways to stabilize jitters in the money market caused by a default on debt linked to the construction of an amusement park.
Choo will preside over an emergency economy meeting to discuss volatility in debt markets, such as corporate bonds and commercial paper, following a default on debt payment by the developer of the Legoland amusement park in Gangwon Province, the finance ministry said Saturday.
The meeting will bring together Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong; Kim Joo-hyun, the chair of the Financial Services Commission; Lee Bok-hyun, chief of the Financial Supervisory Service; and Choi Sang-mok, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs.
Concerns about a possible credit crunch and jitters in the bond market have risen in the wake of a recent default on municipal government-guaranteed debt worth 205 billion won (US$143 million) raised to fund the construction of Legoland Korea.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Tensions rise ahead of rival political rallies in downtown Seoul
-
(LEAD) Large-scale political rallies held in downtown Seoul
-
(3rd LD) 2 workers die, 3 others injured after fall at construction site
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
Retiring golfer Choi Na-yeon gets hole-in-one, wins luxury vehicle in final LPGA tournament