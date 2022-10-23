(Copyright)
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
Tensions rise ahead of rival political rallies in downtown Seoul
(LEAD) Large-scale political rallies held in downtown Seoul
Retiring golfer Choi Na-yeon gets hole-in-one, wins luxury vehicle in final LPGA tournament
(3rd LD) 2 workers die, 3 others injured after fall at construction site
Figure skating legend Kim Yu-na releases pre-ceremony photos before exchanging vows