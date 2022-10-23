S. Korea, Arab nations to hold new round of FTA talks next week
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and a group of Arab countries will hold another round of negotiations for their free trade deal next week, Seoul's trade ministry here said Sunday.
South Korea and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will begin the sixth round of official talks for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) in Seoul on Monday for a five-day run, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The GCC involves six countries -- the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.
Various issues will be on the table during the upcoming meeting, including goods and services trading, country of origin, digital trade and intellectual property rights, the ministry said.
South Korea and the GCC resumed FTA negotiations earlier this year following a 13-year hiatus, with two related sessions held in March and June, respectively.
The two sides agreed to push for a trade deal in 2007 and had three rounds of talks between 2008 and 2009. But their negotiations had stalled as the council announced a suspension in 2010.
Trade volume between the two sides came to US$46.6 billion in 2020, according to government data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Tensions rise ahead of rival political rallies in downtown Seoul
-
(LEAD) Large-scale political rallies held in downtown Seoul
-
Retiring golfer Choi Na-yeon gets hole-in-one, wins luxury vehicle in final LPGA tournament
-
(2nd LD) Large-scale political rallies held in downtown Seoul
-
Figure skating legend Kim Yu-na releases pre-ceremony photos before exchanging vows