Padres' Kim Ha-seong gets 2 hits, RBI in NLCS defeat
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The San Diego Padres' South Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong had his second career postseason multihit game, though his club got pushed to the brink by the power-hitting Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series (NLCS).
Kim went 2-for-4 with an RBI out of the seventh spot in the lineup, as the Padres lost to the Phillies 10-6 in Game 4 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Saturday (local time).
The Phillies lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can finish off the Padres at home in Game 5, starting at 2:37 p.m. Sunday local time, or 3:37 a.m. Monday in South Korea.
Kim is the only South Korean player still left in the postseason. He is batting .200/.289/.275 with three RBIs, five walks and eight runs scored in 11 postseason games so far. He remains tied for the team lead with Trent Grisham in runs.
Kim got his RBI in the first inning, driving in Brandon Drury with a two-out single and giving the Padres a 4-0 lead.
With San Diego nursing a 4-3 lead in the fourth, Kim popped out to first base. He singled in the sixth and grounded out in the eighth.
The Phillies smacked four home runs, including two by Rhys Hoskins, and now sit one win away from their first trip to the World Series since 2009.
