China-based online gambling ring busted; 20 arrested

All News 16:23 October 23, 2022

INCHEON, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Law-enforcement authorities here said Sunday they have busted an online gambling ring based in China for illicit operations in South Korea, worth a total of 5.7 trillion won (US$3.9 billion).

Twenty suspects were arrested, and 171 others face prosecutors' probe without detention, according to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.

They are accused of running the gambling sites from January of 2014 until July last year through the China headquarters in charge of a server and local operating units in South Korea, and presumably earning 65.7 billion won in gains, 6.7 billion of which has been already confiscated or forfeited.

Investigators said the suspects had used the server in China as part of efforts to dodge police crackdown, frequently relocating their operation sites in South Korea.

This photo provided by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Oct. 23, 2022, shows illegal gambling money confiscated. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo provided by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Oct. 23, 2022, shows an illegal gambling room operated by suspects in an illegal gambling site case. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

