(LEAD) Grateful for friendships forged on tour, Choi Na-yeon bids emotional farewell to LPGA

Choi, who started her final round on the 10th hole, began crying walking off the ninth tee during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship, the lone LPGA tournament held in South Korea each year. With tears falling down her cheeks, Choi made par on the par-five hole to finish the round at four-under 68, her best score at the 72-hole tournament at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, some 85 kilometers east of Seoul. She ended up at two-under 286 for the tournament. She also had her fourth career LPGA hole-in-one on the 12th hole during the third round.

