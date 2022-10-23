World military culture expo ends after 17-day run
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- An international military culture expo finished Sunday, having showcased South Korea's advanced defense capabilities for 17 days with the aim of enhancing mutual understanding among world militaries.
The closing ceremony for the Gyeryong World Military Culture Expo was held at the venue in the central city, just next to the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.
More than 3,500 people attended the event, including South Chungcheong Province Administrative Gov. Lee Phil-young and Gyeryong Mayor Lee Eung-wu.
The expo took place under the theme of "K-Military, Harmony for Peace," co-hosted by the province and the city.
It drew a total of 1.7 million visitors, far more than the original goal of 1.3 million, according to organizers. The total revenue reached around 4 billion won (US$2.8 million).
The expo featured performances by military bands from the United States, Britain, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mongolia, Thailand and other countries, as well as exhibitions of military cultures and equipment, and various other programs.
Especially popular were seven pavilions that offered a chance for visitors to learn about the past, present and future of South Korea's armed forces, as well as various programs to experience cutting-edge devices, they said.
The successful expo has helped solidify the stature of Gyeryong City as "the defense capital" of South Korea and publicize its military culture of "harmony and peace," the mayor said in a speech.
The headquarters of the nation's Army, Air Force and Navy are located in the city.
(END)
