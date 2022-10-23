N. Korean leader sends congratulatory letter after Xi secures 3rd term
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent his congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping after Xi was appointed as leader of the country for an unprecedented third term, its state media reported Sunday.
Kim sent the letter after China's Communist Party formally reelected Xi the party's general secretary for another five years, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"I, together with you, will shape a more beautiful future of the DPRK-China relations meeting the demand of the times and lead the endeavors for its realization so as to continue to powerfully propel the socialist cause in the two countries," Kim wrote in the letter posted by the KCNA, referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
