Korean-language dailies

-- New Chinese cabinet filled with Xi's close aides (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Xi solidifies absolute power, opens 3rd term (Kookmin Daily)

-- Xi secures lifetime dictatorship (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to inject 50 tln won to calm corporate bond market jitters (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Xi consolidates unrivaled power (Segye Times)

-- Xi fills new leadership with close confidants (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't launches 50 tln-won liquidity program to ease concerns in corporate bond market (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Emperor Xi (Hankyoreh)

-- Xi completes his empire (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't funnels 50 tln won into tight corporate bond market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't belatedly makes efforts to calm corporate bond market fears (Korea Economic Daily)

