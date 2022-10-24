Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported

All News 07:46 October 24, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. said Monday its flight KE631 with 173 people on board overran the runway during landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines a day earlier but no injuries were reported.

Korean Air expressed its "genuine" regret as it always prioritizes safety in all of its operations.

"A thorough investigation will be performed together with the local aviation authorities and Korean authorities to determine the cause of this event," Korean Air President Woo Kee-hong said in a statement.

Passengers have been escorted to three local hotels and an alternative flight is being arranged, the statement said.

The A330-300 plane attempted to land twice in poor weather and on the third attempt overran the runway at 11:07 p.m. on Sunday, the statement said.

This captured Twitter image shows Korean Air's KE631 flight, which overran the Mactan-Cebu International Airport runway in the Philippines on Oct. 23, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

