Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 24, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 15/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 14/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 15/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 15/04 Sunny 60

Gangneung 13/08 Rain 80

Jeonju 15/06 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 15/08 Cloudy 0

Jeju 17/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 17/08 Sunny 0

Busan 18/11 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!