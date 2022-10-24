Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 24, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 14/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 15/06 Sunny 0
Cheongju 14/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 15/06 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 15/04 Sunny 60
Gangneung 13/08 Rain 80
Jeonju 15/06 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 15/08 Cloudy 0
Jeju 17/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 17/08 Sunny 0
Busan 18/11 Sunny 0
(END)
