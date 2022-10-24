(2nd LD) Yoon to go ahead with budget speech despite opposition's threat of boycott
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will go ahead with his planned parliamentary budget speech this week, his office said Monday, brushing aside the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) threat to boycott it unless he apologizes for what the party calls the suppression of the opposition.
In a note sent to the media, Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, said the president will "fulfill the responsibilities given by the Constitution and the National Assembly Act" amid the grave economic and security situations.
Earlier in the day, Yoon said no conditions should be attached to his budget speech scheduled for Tuesday.
The DP demanded Yoon agree to an independent counsel probe into a corruption scandal that prosecutors have been investigating and that led to the arrest of a key confidant of DP leader Lee Jae-myung, before Yoon delivers the budget speech at the National Assembly.
"The Constitution guarantees the president's right to speak at the National Assembly, and the National Assembly Act requires parliament to listen to the budget speech when a budget proposal is submitted," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work, adding the rival parties had agreed on Tuesday as the date.
"Adding some sort of additional conditions to that is something I don't think I've heard of in the history of our constitutional government, as far as I can recall," he said.
The DP has strongly protested the prosecution's investigation into the corruption scandal amid concern the probe is zeroing in on Lee. On Saturday, Kim Yong, one of Lee's closest confidants, was arrested on charges of taking illegal political funds.
Prosecutors suspect the money was used for Lee's election campaign.
Lee and his party have called for a special prosecutor investigation into the case, claiming that the scandal also involves those close to Yoon.
The DP held a general meeting of party lawmakers later Monday and resolved not to "accept" Yoon's speech, though it stopped short of announcing a boycott.
Yoon's Q&A with reporters had also touched on economic issues, including Sunday's announcement of the government's plan to expand funding for liquidity programs to at least 50 trillion won (US$34.7 billion) to help calm the corporate bond and commercial paper markets.
"We determined that such swift and large-scale market stabilization measures will above all be of great help in easing the financial difficulties of small and medium-sized firms, so they will be executed promptly starting today," he said.
Yoon further emphasized his administration's zero tolerance policy for loan sharks, saying the government will carry out tough crackdowns on predatory and illegal private lenders.
