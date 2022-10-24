Yoon appoints first, second vice ministers for health
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday appointed the first and second vice ministers for health, his office said.
Lee Ki-il, the current second vice minister of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, was named first vice minister, while Park Min-soo, presidential secretary for health and welfare, was named second vice minister.
Lee has served in various senior positions in the ministry, including as spokesperson and chief of the Office for Healthcare Policy.
Park served as chief of the ministry's Office for Planning and Coordination before being appointed presidential secretary at the start of the Yoon administration.
