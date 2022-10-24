Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
SEOUL -- South Korea's military said Monday it has fired warning shots at a North Korean ship that crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea, the de facto maritime border. The North also opened "warning fire" against the South in response.
A North Korean merchant vessel violated the NLL in waters near the front-line island of Baengnyeong at 3:42 a.m. and it retreated northwards after the South's Navy issued warning messages and fired some 20 rounds of warning shots, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
-----------------
(LEAD) Prosecution raids DP headquarters over illegal political funds probe
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Monday raided the headquarters of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) as part of an investigation into bribery allegations involving a close confidant of party leader Lee Jae-myung.
The Seoul Central Prosecutors Office is probing Kim Yong, deputy head of the DP-affiliated Institute for Democracy think tank, on suspicion of receiving a total of 847 million won (US$591,000) from property developers in the city of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in violation of the political fund law.
-----------------
(LEAD) Korean Air flight overruns Cebu runway, no injuries reported
SEOUL -- Korean Air Co. said Monday its flight KE631 with 173 people on board overran the runway while landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines a day earlier but no injuries were reported.
Korean Air expressed its "genuine" regret as it always prioritizes safety in all of its operations.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections continue on-week growth amid resurgence woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to below 15,000 on Monday, but the daily count recorded a marked rise from the previous week amid concerns over a virus resurgence in the winter.
The country reported 14,302 new COVID-19 infections, including 56 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,311,636, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Seoul shares sharply up in late Mon. morning trade
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded about 1.2 percent higher late Monday morning, boosted by gains in tech, construction and securities firms, after the government's announcement of 50 trillion won (US$34.7 billion) liquidity support to prevent a credit crunch.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.74 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,238.86 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
S. Korea's Navy kicks off large-scale joint drills in Yellow Sea
SEOUL -- South Korea's Navy said Monday it has started a large-scale exercise in the Yellow Sea on Monday, joined by the Army, the Air Force and the Coast Guard as well as American troops.
The four-day training is being held as part of the annual ongoing Hoguk drills that will run until Oct. 28.
-----------------
Yoon dismisses opposition's conditions for budget speech
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday no conditions should be attached to his parliamentary budget speech scheduled for this week, as the main opposition Democratic Party threatens to boycott it unless Yoon apologizes for what the party calls suppression of the opposition.
The DP is also demanding that Yoon agree to an independent counsel probe into a corruption scandal that prosecutors have been investigating and that led to the arrest of a key confidant of DP leader Lee Jae-myung, before Yoon delivers the budget speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday.
(END)
