Hyundai Motor Q3 net income down 5.1 pct to 1.41 tln won

All News 13:58 October 24, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.41 trillion won (US$981.4 million), down 5.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.55 trillion won, down 3.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 30.6 percent to 37.7 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 2.59 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
